(Adds additional codes)
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed William
Weaver as head of debt capital markets for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa replacing Paul Young, who left the firm last
month, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Weaver currently runs the bank's CEEMEA debt capital markets
business.
"William has had a 20 year career at Citi within banking and
DCM. Most recently he has been running the CEEMEA DCM business
covering sovereign, corporate and financial institutions and
under his leadership Citi has risen to become the market leader
in the region," said Michael Lavelle, head of capital markets,
EMEA said in an internal memo.
Young left Citi in December after a 25-year association with
the bank to join Mitsubishi UFJ Securities as head of
international capital markets.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)