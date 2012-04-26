HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
LONDON, April 26 Andrew Horn, the head of coal trading in Asia for Swiss-based energy trader Trafigura <TRAFG.UL] left the company last Friday, sources close to the company said.
Trafigura declined to comment officially.
Horn, who is widely-regarded as one of the top physical traders in the Pacific region by traders in rival houses, left Trafigura on good terms, they said.
Earlier this year, Andrew Bingham, who ran Trafigura's coal swaps desk from Geneva, and also joined the firm from Noble with Horn, left the company. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig and Jack Kimball; editing by Keiron Henderson)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.