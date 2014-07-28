COLOMBO, July 28 Sri Lanka's top listed lender
Commercial Bank of Ceylon said on Monday it had
appointed deputy Chairman Dharma Dheerasinghe as chairman of the
bank with effect from July 29.
He replaces outgoing chairman Dinesh Weerakkody who resined
on Monday after completing nine years, in line with a central
bank directive.
Dheerasinghe, a former senior deputy central bank governor,
was appointed to the bank's board in 2011 after his retirement
from the central bank, before being appointed deputy chairman.
He served as chairman of the central bank's monetary policy
committee and sovereign ratings committee and as an alternate
executive director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka
at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by
stock market value.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by David
Holmes)