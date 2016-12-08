LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has promoted Andre
Bonnal to assistant director within its financial institutions
syndicate desk, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bonnal worked on the French bank's New York syndicate desk
for almost two years before moving to the London syndicate in
October 2014. He replaces Robert Chambers, who departed for JP
Morgan last month.
Prior to Credit Agricole he worked in debt capital markets
origination at Natixis.
Bonnal will continue to report to Vincent Hoarau, head of
FIG syndicate at Credit Agricole.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)