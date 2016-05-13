(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand

London, May 13 - Sebastien Domanico is set to join Credit Agricole as global head of debt capital markets, according to market sources.

Domanico previously worked at Societe Generale, where he was global head of financial institutions debt capital markets. He had been at the bank since 2010 and resigned in early April.

Before joining Societe Generale, Domanico worked at HSBC as head of the European FIG debt capital markets group.

Credit Agricole declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)