LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired a former
Standard Chartered banker, Gene Kim, as "head of international
for global markets", a new role at the bank, according to a
statement seen by IFR.
This is the fourth major appointment by head of global
markets Isabelle Girolami, who has been revamping the French
investment bank since her arrival from Standard Chartered in
2015.
Kim will be based in New York, reporting to Girolami and
locally to Marc-André Poirier, head of the Americas.
He will be responsible for all global markets business in
the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, with Girolami keen to
use his experience in Asia to improve the firm's international
offering, and build on its presence in the US market.
Girolami has also brought in Sebastien Domanico from Societe
Generale as head of debt capital market, replacing Tim Hall, and
has also made two internal appointments.
Pierre Gay has become Kim's European counterpart as head of
Europe for global markets, another new role. Gay was previously
head of France in global markets.
Arnaud d'Intignano is now head of securitisation, replacing
Vincent Fleury, who has left the bank. D'Intignano was
previously head of the transversal functions group within global
markets.
Kim spent nine years at Standard Chartered, most recently as
regional head of financial markets for Greater China and North
Asia.
(Reporting by Tom Porter)