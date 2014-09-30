BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Robert Chambers has joined Credit Agricole as an assistant director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.
This is a newly-created position on the London-based financial institutions group (FIG) syndicate desk, according to a bank spokesperson. The desk has grown from two people to three as a result.
Chambers reports to Vincent Hoarau, head of FIG syndicate, and works alongside Viet Le, who joined the FIG syndicate team in August 2012.
Before joining Credit Agricole, Chambers was a senior analyst in VTB Capital's fixed income syndicate team. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.