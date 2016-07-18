(Refile for wider audience)
By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, July 18 The Credit Suisse distressed
trading team led by Bob Franz, former head of US credit trading
at the bank, and Ken Hoffman, former head of distressed
trading, has founded asset management firm Arbour Lane Capital
Management.
Arbour Lane, which launched July 1, currently manages about
$1.3 billion of credit assets for TSSP, the global credit and
special situations unit of TPG, according to sources. TSSP
bought the portfolio in May from Credit Suisse.
The assets consist of a mix of upper middle-market corporate
debt, distressed bonds and loans, special situations and
post-reorganization equities, the sources said.
The holdings are made up of more than 270 instruments to
about 170 companies across asset types and geographies,
according to a May news release announcing the portfolio sale.
"The Credit Suisse distressed credit desk has been a
long-time trusted partner to TSSP globally and we are pleased
they selected TSSP to help it quickly execute on its strategy,"
Clint Kollar, a TSSP partner, said in the May news release. "The
portfolio we are acquiring has deep, long-term potential and
fits well with our patient and flexible capital."
A TSSP spokesperson and Franz both declined to comment.
In the future, the firm may seek to manage other
similar-type credits, according to the May news release.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based Arbour Lane team currently
consists of eight members, including Franz and Hoffman, and it
plans to add a few more, said the sources.
Franz worked at Credit Suisse for 14 years, previously
serving as co-head of syndicated loans and head of distressed
trading. Before joining the bank in 2002, he worked at Morgan
Stanley where he was co-head of loan trading, according to FINRA
BrokerCheck and sources.
Hoffman joined the bank in 2000 through its purchase of
Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and was named head of North
American distressed, special situations and customer finance in
2006, also according to BrokerCheck and sources.
The portfolio sale followed a Credit Suisse March
announcement that it was exiting the distressed credit business,
as well as European securitized product trading. When announcing
the sale and departures of Franz and Hoffman, the bank said it
was was implementing a lower risk appetite and reduced
volatility business model. The asset sale cut the bank's
distressed credit exposure by $1.24 billion, according to the
May news release.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra)