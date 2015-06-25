NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Credit Suisse named Harold Bogle as chairman of its global investment banking department, and tapped Didier Denat and Malcolm Price to succeed him as co-heads of its global financial sponsors group.

Bogle joined Credit Suisse in 1981 and founded the bank's financial sponsors group in 1996. He had been head of the group globally since 2003.

"Harold is one of our most experienced and accomplished bankers, and in his new role he will help drive our client franchise globally," said Jim Amine, global head of the IBD in an internal memo.

Denat, who joined the bank in 1999, will work out of London and Price, who joined the bank in 1987, will be based in New York. Denat will also continue in his current role as head of the leveraged finance and sponsors group for EMEA.

Thomas Davidov and Sarah-Marie Martin have been tapped as co-heads of the Americas financial sponsors group, succeeding Price. Davidov joined Credit Suisse in 2000, and will work out of Los Angeles office. Martin, who is based in New York, has been with Credit Suisse since 1995.

Robert Kobre has been appointed as a vice chairman, where he too will focus on enhancing the bank's relationships with top clients and other special projects. Kobre joined Credit Suisse in 1996, he has helped execute M&A, high yield, leveraged loan, IPO and other equity transactions for major financial sponsor clients. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)