NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - Bond trader Carlos Rijo has joined
Credit Suisse after six years at BBVA, where he helped establish
a flow credit business for emerging markets fixed-income.
Rijo started in his new role on Monday and will continue to
be based in New York, a source familiar with the situation told
IFR.
Prior to joining BBVA in 2010, where he focused on corporate
bond trading across Latin America, Rijo was a credit trader at
Mizuho Alternative Investments and WestLB, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Paul Kilby)