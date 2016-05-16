NEW YORK May 16 Credit Suisse has hired Ray Raimondi, formerly of Barclays, to lead its global mergers and acquisitions team for deals in the industrials sector, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

Raimondi will join Credit Suisse as managing director and head of global industrials mergers and acquisitions.

At Barclays, Raimondi also worked on mergers and acquisitions in the industrials business.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)