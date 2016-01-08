(Adds details, background throughout)
SAO PAULO Jan 8 Marcelo Kayath is leaving
Credit Suisse Group AG after almost two decades in
senior positions at its investment banking and securities
divisions in Brazil and Latin America, two sources with
knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
Credit Suisse and Kayath are parting ways on amicable terms,
said one source, adding that he will remain in his position
until March. He is leaving to undertake personal projects, the
source added.
Kayath last year was made a managing director for Credit
Suisse in Brazil. Before that, he led fixed-income and equity
sales and trading for Latin America for Credit Suisse.
The 52-year-old Kayath began his financial industry career
at investment bank Banco Garantia SA in the mid-1990s.
The sources did not say who might replace Kayath, who helped
oversee a boom in Brazilian initial public offerings last
decade. Credit Suisse underwrote more than 60 Brazilian IPOs
between 2005 and 2012, raising a combined $17 billion, the
biggest volume for any bank in the country in that period, the
bank said on its website.
Efforts to contact Kayath were unsuccessful. A press
representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.
When Credit Suisse bought Garantia in 1998, Kayath rose
through the ranks, eventually becoming head of equity research,
co-head of investment banking in Brazil and head of Latin
American securities.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Peter Cooney
and Jeffrey Benkoe)