Oct 13 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Jason Wortendyke from rival Citigroup Inc as co-head of its global diversified industrials, aerospace and defense investment banking group, according to an internal memo on Thursday reviewed by Reuters.

Based in Chicago, Wortendyke was previously head of diversified industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Citigroup. His co-head will be Bill Young, who has been with Credit Suisse since 2005 and is based in New York, the memo said.

Wortendyke started his career at Credit Suisse as an analyst in its Chicago office where he worked for six years. He held multiple leadership roles at UBS Group AG before joining Citigroup in 2011. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)