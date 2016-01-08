SAO PAULO Jan 8 Marcelo Kayath has left Credit
Suisse Group AG after almost two decades in senior positions at
the Swiss bank's investment banking and securities divisions in
Brazil and Latin America, two sources with knowledge of the
situation said on Friday.
None of the sources gave the reason for the departure of
Kayath, 52, who last year was made a managing director for
Credit Suisse in Brazil. Before that, he led fixed-income and
equity sales and trading for Latin America for Credit Suisse,
from the bank's São Paulo office.
Efforts to contact Kayath were unsuccessful. Press
representatives for Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The sources did not say who might replace Kayath, who helped
oversee a boom in Brazilian initial public offerings last
decade. Credit Suisse underwrote more than 60 Brazilian IPOs
between 2005 and 2012, raising a combined $17 billion, the
biggest volume for any bank in the country in that period, the
bank said on its website.
A renowned classical guitar player in his native Brazil,
Kayath studied electrical engineering and obtained a degree in
finance from Stanford University. He began his financial
industry career at investment bank Banco Garantia SA in the
mid-1990s.
When Credit Suisse bought Garantia in 1998, Kayath rose
through the ranks, eventually becoming head of equity research,
co-head of investment banking in Brazil and head of Latin
American securities.
