Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - Paul Smyth, a commercial real estate executive known for helping clean up defaulted CMBS loans after the financial crisis, has joined Credit Suisse to assist in building out the bank's new CMBS loan-origination platform, a person familiar with the matter told IFR on Tuesday.
Smyth was formerly president of one of the nation's largest handlers of problem CMBS loans, C-III Asset Management, a unit of C-III Capital Partners, owned by Andrew Farkas's Island Capital Group.
In 2010, Smyth joined Island Capital from Centerline Capital Group, whose commercial real estate fund management, CDO management and special servicing operations were acquired and renamed C-III.
Last year C-III originated US$540.8m in CMBS debt but it has seen a less robust pace this year, with only US$177m originated as of the second quarter, according to Fitch Ratings in August.
Credit Suisse meanwhile has won some high-profile lending assignments in its first year since Mark Brown joined the bank to restart CMBS origination following the financial crash.
Some of its biggest deals include a US$1.4bn Mall of America refinancing, which closed in September.
A spokesperson for C-III confirmed Smyth's departure but declined to comment further, as did a spokesperson for Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: