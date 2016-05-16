BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Credit Suisse lured Ray Raimondi away from Barclays naming him head of global industrials M&A in its investment banking and capital markets division, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
Raimondi will lead Credit Suisse's industrials M&A franchise while partnering with the coverage and M&A bankers in the bank's global industrials group. He will officially join the bank in August, working out of New York and reporting to global M&A co-heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger.
Raimondi has been in investment banking for 19 years, most recently as co-head of industrials M&A at Barclays. He has advised many leading industrial companies, including Johnson Controls, Emerson, Parker Hannifin, and TE Connectivity.
He began his career at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and has worked at Lazard and Lehman Brothers before joining Barclays in 2008. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: