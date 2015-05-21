(Refiles to add SSA to Shah's previous responsibilities)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has changed the roles of two of its bankers on the firm's financial institutions syndicate desk following a departure from the team earlier this year, according to one person with knowledge of the information.

Dhiren Shah, who previously worked on financial institutions funding and sovereign, supranationals and agencies, will now look after emerging markets and corporates. He will continue to focus on covered bond trades. David Anthony will work alongside Shah.

Meanwhile, Piers Ronan will add senior funding to his bank capital responsibilities.

Both report to Chris Tuffey, head of debt syndicate for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The changes come after Josh Presley left the Swiss bank earlier this year to focus on emerging market and corporate transactions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Gareth Gore, Helene Durand)