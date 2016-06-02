LONDON, June 2 - Simon Francis, a managing director in
Credit Suisse's leveraged finance and high-yield syndicate
business, is taking on added syndication responsibilities for
investment-grade corporates, according to two sources.
Francis joined the Swiss bank in 2005. As well as leveraged
finance and high-yield, he will focus on tech media, oil and
gas, retail, and metal and mining companies in investment grade.
He reports to Mathew Cestar, co-head of global credit
products for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Chris Tuffey,
head of EMEA debt syndicate.
Francis's move comes as European high-yield issuance has
dwindled this year. Credit Suisse has only had the coveted
lead-left role on two euro high-yield deals so far in 2016 -
small taps for Atalian and Alliance Automotive in January and
February respectively.
In contrast, the bank had a slew of lead-left roles in the
first half of 2015, leading multiple deals from Liberty Global
owned entities such as UnityMedia and Ziggo, as well as debut
issuers such as Paprec and Wittur.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Robert Smith; editing by Julian
Baker, Alex Chambers)