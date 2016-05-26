Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK, May 26 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Marco Chisari as a managing director in its west coast technology mergers and acquisitions group.
Chisari will report to global M&A heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger. He joins Credit Suisse from Abu Dhabi-based investment company Mubadala, where he was head of M&A and business development for Mubadala Technology.
Prior to joining Mubadala in 2009, Chisari was a technology media and telecommunications banker at JP Morgan in London where he covered the IT services, software, telecom equipment, and semiconductor sectors. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)