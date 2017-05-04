PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
Walsh will be based in San Francisco and report to David Hermer, global head of ECM.
He joins Credit Suisse from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was co-head of its TMT ECM. Prior to joining Merrill in 2003, he worked at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
HELSINKI, June 16 Finnish mobile game and animation studio Rovio, maker of the Angry Birds game, said it could list on the stock exchange in the future, while declining comment on a media report that China's Tencent Holdings was looking to acquire the company.
