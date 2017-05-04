NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.

Walsh will be based in San Francisco and report to David Hermer, global head of ECM.

He joins Credit Suisse from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was co-head of its TMT ECM. Prior to joining Merrill in 2003, he worked at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)