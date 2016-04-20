April 20 Ali Abbas Alam, co-head of Credit
Suisse's emerging markets financing group for Asia Pacific, is
leaving the bank after 16 years, according to sources and an
internal memo.
Alam resigned from the Swiss lender on Monday to pursue
other interests and is on gardening leave until mid-July, the
sources said.
At Credit Suisse he played a key role in high-profile debt
financings across Asia and was responsible for the origination
and structuring of major loans for borrowers in Indonesia, China
and India, among others.
Credit Suisse is overhauling its Asian financing operations,
bringing together corporate and private banking teams under
Carsten Stoehr, who rejoined in January as head of financing for
Asia Pacific.
Riddhi Shah, who was co-head of emerging market financing
with Alam, remains at the bank and reports to Stoehr.
Currently based in Singapore, Alam is expected to resurface
in the industry but is understood not to be joining a direct
competitor.
He rose rapidly through the ranks at Credit Suisse after
joining as an associate in Hong Kong in July 2000 and was
promoted to managing director within 7-1/2 years. He was also a
member of Credit Suisse's APAC fixed income management
committee.
Alam was instrumental in Credit Suisse's rise in the loan
markets in Asia having been involved in high-profile financings
including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group's debut US$3bn
loan in 2012 as well as a bridge loan of up to US$10.5bn backing
Overseas Union Enterprises' bid for Singapore-listed Fraser &
Neave. He also worked on structured debt financings for
Indonesian conglomerates Bakrie Group and CT Corp as well as
Indian companies such as Alok Industries, among others.
Alam was also heavily involved in loan market forays for his
native country, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the
Government of Mongolia, both of which have recently raised
funds.
He started his banking career with Citibank in Pakistan in
1997 before taking up the job with Credit Suisse in Hong Kong.
(Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti; editing by Steve Garton)