July 18 Switzerland-based financial services
company Credit Suisse Group AG said it had appointed
David Poh director and team head for external asset managers
(EAM), Southeast Asia, for private banking and wealth management
in the Asia Pacific.
Poh will be based in Singapore and report to Wolfgang
Neumann, head of external asset managers (EAM) Asia Pacific, the
company said.
Poh's responsibilities include leading the company's EAM
Southeast Asia business and developing and implementing
strategies focusing on the traditional EAM business as well as
new client segments, Credit Suisse said.
Poh joins Credit Suisse from wealth management firm Societe
Generale Private Banking and Trust where he was the regional
head, investment advisors, discretionary portfolio management
and asset allocation.