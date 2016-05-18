May 17 Jefferies Group LLC hired five senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking practice.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, has hired Cully Davis, Bill Brady, Steve West, Cameron Lester and John Metz, the people said, asking not to be named because the hires had not yet been announced.

Jefferies and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The five bankers, who are all managing directors, will join Jefferies' San Francisco office, which will now have nine managing directors and more than 30 bankers total.

Late last year, Jefferies lost four technology bankers to UBS Group AG, including three managing directors.

Most of the bankers who left Credit Suisse on Tuesday had worked at the Swiss bank together for years and will take on similar roles at Jefferies focused on various parts of the technology sector.

Brady, who was chairman of the global technology investment banking group at Credit Suisse, will become a vice chairman of Jefferies and chairman of the global technology banking group, the people said.

Davis, the former co-head of Credit Suisse's Americas equity capital markets origination group, will become head of West Coast technology investment banking and vice chairman of equity capital markets, they added.

As part of the moves, West, a former co-head of software investment banking at Credit Suisse, will become Jefferies' global head of software investment banking, the sources said.

Cameron Lester, Credit Suisse's head of global internet investment banking who returned to the bank last year after a 15-year career in venture capital, will becomes Jefferies' global head of internet investment banking and one of three global co-heads of technology investment banking.

John Metz, Credit Suisse's former head of global enterprise technology banking, will join Jefferies as global head of enterprise investment banking.

Yahoo Finance first reported the news on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Brown)