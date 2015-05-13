ZURICH May 13 Credit Suisse's head of private banking research and deputy global chief investment officer (CIO) will retire next year after three decades, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Giles Keating will remain deputy global CIO as well as co-chair of Credit Suisse's research institute until his retirement at the start of June 2016, the memo read.

As of next month, Loris Centola will take over as global head of research for Credit Suisse's private bank, the memo, dated May 13 and signed by the bank's global CIO Michael Strobaek, read.

"The English expression we'd probably use is to say, 'it's a good innings,'" Keating said in an interview. "Thirty years I think is a great length time," he said, adding he hoped to remain involved in the financial industry.

Centola joined Zurich-based Credit Suisse from cross-town rival UBS last November. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)