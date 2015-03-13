March 13 Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse
Group AG said on Friday it had promoted Robin Rankin
and Greg Weinberger to co-heads of its global M&A business,
replacing Scott Lindsay, who has been named chairman of its
global M&A franchise.
Rankin, one of the most senior female bankers on Wall
Street, was previously Credit Suisse's global co-head of retail
and consumer products. Weinberger was most recently co-head of
Americas M&A at Credit Suisse.
Lindsay has decided to return to his previous role as
chairman of Global M&A to focus on driving strategic dialogue
with the bank's largest clients around the world, Credit
Suisse's head of investment banking, James Amine, wrote in an
internal memo.
Credit Suisse also announced that Jens Welter has been
appointed sole global head of retail and consumer products,
succeeding Rankin. Like Rankin, he was previously global co-head
of retail and consumer products.
Anthony Armstrong has been named Credit Suisse's head of
technology for the Americas. He was previously co-head of
Americas M&A.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)