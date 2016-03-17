MADRID, March 17 The head of Credit Suisse's
Spanish operation, Antonio Viana-Baptista, is to leave
after a little more than four years at the Swiss bank, a source
with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Viana-Baptista's impending departure comes as many
investment banks across Europe cut costs and jobs to improve
profitability as they continue to grapple with the fallout from
the 2008/09 global financial crisis and slowing growth prospects
as clients have become spooked by volatility in bond and stock
markets.
Credit Suisse posted its first full-year loss since 2008
last year, hurt by an impairment charge in its investment
banking business. Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam plans to trim
costs in its investment banking arm and focus more on wealth
management in emerging economies.
Viana-Baptista joined Credit Suisse in mid-2011 after a
stint as chairman of Telefonica Moviles, part of telecoms group
Telefonica. The source did not elaborate on the
reason's for his departure, which was first reported on Thursday
by online newspaper El Confidencial.
Credit Suisse, which specialises in investment and private
banking as well as asset management in Spain, declined to
comment.
The Swiss bank last year promoted Wenceslao Bunge to head of
investment banking in Spain after the departure of Fernando
Maldonado. It also hired Manuel Lagares from Bankia as
vice-chairman for investment banking in Spain.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Sarah White; Editing
by David Goodman)