LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired leveraged
finance banker Luis Vitores to focus on Spanish corporate debt
origination.
Vitores will join the bank in November as a director in the
leveraged finance and sponsors group. He will be based in Madrid
and report to the group's co-heads in EMEA, Mathew Cestar and
Didier Denat.
Credit Suisse has poached Vitores from Barclays, where he
was the head of debt finance in Southern Europe and built up
extensive experience of leveraged finance origination in the
region.
"We are continuing to invest in our leveraged finance
franchise in a considered and strategic way at a time when
issuance volumes are growing strongly and many companies are
requiring access to the capital markets for the first time,"
said Cestar.
David Savage moved across from the bank's private banking
and wealth management division in May to a similar role for the
UK and is responsible for originating business from UK
non-investment-grade corporates. He also reports to Cestar and
Denat.
Both Savage and Vitores will focus on first-time corporate
leveraged finance issuers, principally in the mid-cap sector.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)