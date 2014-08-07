LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired leveraged finance banker Luis Vitores to focus on Spanish corporate debt origination.

Vitores will join the bank in November as a director in the leveraged finance and sponsors group. He will be based in Madrid and report to the group's co-heads in EMEA, Mathew Cestar and Didier Denat.

Credit Suisse has poached Vitores from Barclays, where he was the head of debt finance in Southern Europe and built up extensive experience of leveraged finance origination in the region.

"We are continuing to invest in our leveraged finance franchise in a considered and strategic way at a time when issuance volumes are growing strongly and many companies are requiring access to the capital markets for the first time," said Cestar.

David Savage moved across from the bank's private banking and wealth management division in May to a similar role for the UK and is responsible for originating business from UK non-investment-grade corporates. He also reports to Cestar and Denat.

Both Savage and Vitores will focus on first-time corporate leveraged finance issuers, principally in the mid-cap sector. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)