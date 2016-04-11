NEW YORK, April 11 (IFR) - A powerful commercial real estate lobby group has hired a new deputy executive director after the departure of its CEO and another senior management figure last month.

Michael Flood is returning to the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) as deputy executive director after two years as director of advocacy for the Structured Finance Industry Group (SFIG).

CREFC is also searching for a new executive director as it remodels its management team to repair strained relations with some of its members.

SFIG, which co-hosts the ABS Vegas conference, one of the world's largest capital markets events, has begun searching for a direct replacement for Flood, who leaves in a month.

Richard Johns, executive director of SFIG, said Flood's appointment at CREFC would enhance coordination between the two groups.

"Having someone we know and like at a similar trade organization can only be a good thing," he told IFR.

Flood was CREFC's vice president of policy and economic research and vice president of government relations between 2010 and 2013.

The change in management at CREFC follows the departure of Steve Renna, the group's former CEO and president, in March.

The group did not officially comment on why Renna left, but a member told IFR at the time that he was asked to leave.

Stacy Stathopoulos, executive vice president at the organization who reported to Renna, also left the organization last month. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie)