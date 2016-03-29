NEW YORK, March 29 (IFR) - Steve Renna, CEO and president of
powerful real estate lobby group CRE Finance Council, has left
the organization, a spokesperson told IFR on Tuesday.
The spokesperson did not say why Renna had gone, but a CREFC
member told IFR that he had been asked to leave.
The organization styles itself as the main voice of the
US$3.4trn commercial real estate industry, and Renna took over
as CEO about five years ago in the wake of the financial crisis.
He battled last year with a member of the group's executive
team who was in favor of more regulations on the industry.
Several group members told IFR that tensions have been
rising over the revival of ratings shopping, a technique that
regulators blame for contributing to the last financial crisis.
Stacy Stathopoulos, executive vice president at the
organization who reported to Renna, has also left, the
spokesperson said.
Renna and Stathopoulos could not be reached for comment. The
departures were first reported by Global Capital.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Marc Carnegie)