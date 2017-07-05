LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - ABN AMRO has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources.

ABN AMRO and Crosbie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Crosbie joins from Natwest Markets, where she had worked in the DCM origination frequent borrower group since 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Helene Durand)