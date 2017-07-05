UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales
* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - ABN AMRO has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources.
ABN AMRO and Crosbie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Crosbie joins from Natwest Markets, where she had worked in the DCM origination frequent borrower group since 2010, according to her LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)
OSLO, July 6 Oslo-listed African Petroleum 's first priority is to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambian authorities after the country ended talks to extend exploration rights for two offshore areas, its CEO said on Thursday.
LONDON, July 6 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser trimmed its sales forecasts on Thursday, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyber attack that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.