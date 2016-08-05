LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Antony Jenkins, who stepped down as chief executive of Barclays a year ago, has been made non-executive chairman of Currencies Direct, a provider of FX and international payment services.

The company acts for both consumers and businesses. It is backed by private equity investors Corsair Capital and Palamon Capital Partners.

Jenkins had the top job at Barclays for three years during which he focused on technology developments, such as mobile payment app Pingit. His time was overshadowed by misconduct fines levied on the bank. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)