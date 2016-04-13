LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Tony Baldwin, joint head of fixed income for Europe and the Middle East at Daiwa Capital Markets, has taken the decision to leave after 22 years with the company.

Following his departure, Daiwa's European fixed income business will be headed up by Yuzo Yonemoto, who has held a number of senior fixed income positions, including as head of FICC in the Asia region.

The announcement comes less than a month after Christopher Brown, who was head of investment banking for Europe and the Middle East and had been with the company for 15 years, also decided to leave.

Earlier this week, Daiwa appointed Jeremy Walsh as co-head of its London bond syndicate team, working alongside Kevin O'Neill. He takes up his new position on April 18.

Walsh, who has more than 30 years of market experience, was most recently at RBS, where he was joint head of European financial institution and rates syndicate and global head of covered bonds. (Reporting by Philip Wright, editing by Robert Smith)