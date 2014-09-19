COPENHAGEN, Sept 19 Denmark's largest listed bank Danske Bank has appointed Peter Rostrup-Nielsen as acting head of group risk management from Dec. 1.

He will take over from Robert Endersby, who has been a member of the bank's executive board since 2012. Endersby is to step down from his position on Nov. 30.

Rostrup-Nielsen, 47, has been with Danske Bank since 1991 and is currently senior executive vice president in charge of the bank's liquidity risk, operational risk and risk governance. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)