BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 (IFR) - Danske Bank has hired Susanna Norum as a senior originator in the debt capital markets team. Norum will cover financial institutions and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies.
Norum was most recently at UBS in London and has spent 14 years as a DCM originator.
Norum will be based in Copenhagen, reporting to Jens Nielsen, Danske Bank's global head of DCM origination. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: