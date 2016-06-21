LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Danske Bank has hired Jason Mann as senior credit syndicate manager in its debt capital markets business.

Mann will be based in Copenhagen and report to Derry Hubbard and Paul Gregory, co-heads of DCM for Danske Bank.

Mann has worked for more than 20 years in fixed income syndicate and primary trading, most recently at JP Morgan in London and before that at UBS. (Reporting by Steve Slater)