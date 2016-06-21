BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Danske Bank has hired Jason Mann as senior credit syndicate manager in its debt capital markets business.
Mann will be based in Copenhagen and report to Derry Hubbard and Paul Gregory, co-heads of DCM for Danske Bank.
Mann has worked for more than 20 years in fixed income syndicate and primary trading, most recently at JP Morgan in London and before that at UBS. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC, BBB-, last reviewed 6 May 2016), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU, BBB-, last reviewed 7 January 2016) and the Common Monetary Area (CMA, BBB, last reviewed 8 June 2016). The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 A