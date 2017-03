July 28 Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC, part of Deloitte & Touche LLP's financial advisory unit, named Vin Batra as managing director in its New York Office.

Batra, who has more than 15 years of investment banking and financial advisory experience, will focus on financial restructuring services at the broker dealer.

Previously, Batra was managing director at Alvarez & Marsal Securities LLC and was also with Lehman Brothers.