NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's equity capital markets origination banker, Neil Abromavage has exited the bank after roughly 16 years, sources told IFR.

Jeremy Fox, co-head of US ECM, will take over Abromavage's duties as managing director and co-head of the financial institutions group.

Earlier this year IFR reported that Deutsche would look to cut some 15,000 jobs globally as new chief executive John Cryan attempts to right the ship.

The majority of the cuts were expected to come in fixed income trading as well as businesses that were being jettisoned. Underperforming businesses are also a target, and ECM fits the bill this year.

Deutsche Bank's global ECM volumes are down 52% year to date while FIG ECM is down 71% while overall ECM volumes are down 44% globally, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In addition to Abromavage, Sean Davis, a vice president and five year veteran of the ECM group, is also understood to have exited Deutsche, according to sources within the group. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)