BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
(Updates with detail and Deutsche Bank response.)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Adekunle Ademakinwa, a financial institutions syndicate banker, has left Deutsche Bank, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Ademakinwa is rumoured to be heading to Nomura to replace Chris Agathangelou, who was hired by NatWest Markets to run Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions bond syndicate late last year.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A Nomura spokesman was unable to immediately confirm.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by Alice Gledhill; editing by Sudip Roy)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.