LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is cutting back in its
insurance business and has put three bankers at risk, according
to market sources.
Clare Hennings, Pretty Sagoo and Luca Tres have been placed
at risk, although they could be redeployed within the bank.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Hennings was a managing
director and head of structured insurance solutions. She joined
Deutsche Bank in January 2010 from Credit Suisse.
Sagoo was a director in the same department and joined the
German bank in June 2007. Tres was vice president, also in the
structured insurance department and joined in July 2007.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)