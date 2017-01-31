LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Oliver Clarke has replaced Adekunle Ademakinwa on Deutsche Bank's financial institutions syndicate desk, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Clarke has worked at the German lender since July 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile, firstly on the emerging markets bond syndicate and latterly on the sovereigns, supranationals and agencies, and covered bond syndicates.

Ademakinwa left Deutsche Bank earlier this month. He is rumoured to be heading to Nomura to replace Chris Agathangelou, who was hired by NatWest Markets to run Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions bond syndicate late last year.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith)