LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's capital markets and
treasury solutions division (CMTS) is to be dismantled as the
restructuring of the German lender gets under way, according to
sources.
CMTS is an institutional client-servicing group that covers
corporates, financial institutions, and the public sector.
The group, which has been run by Miles Millard since 2010,
structures and underwrites primary equities, bonds and
syndicated loans, while providing "risk management and treasury
solutions".
Deutsche's chief executive John Cryan unveiled the bank's
new strategy in October that will see the investment bank split
in two, raising questions at to whether CMTS would continue to
exist.
The new, simpler model Cryan unveiled consists of corporate
and investment banking (CIB) on one side (including advisory,
corporate banking and transaction banking), and global markets
(including the sales and trading operations) on the other.
According to sources, Jeff Urwin, who is running the new CIB
division is setting up an executive committee made up of seven
members.
Two of the members are product specialists for debt and
equity. Mark Fedorcik, head of leverage finance and co-head of
corporate finance for the Americas, will be the debt specialist,
while Mark Hantho, global head of equity capital markets, will
represent the equities business.
The other five members will be the CIB heads of Deutsche
Bank's global regions, including Alasdair Warren, who is to join
the bank from Goldman Sachs as head of EMEA.
The other four regions are the Americas, Asia Pacific,
Germany and UK.
Questions remain about the broader impact of the disbanding
of CMTS with speculation that dozens of Deutsche bankers could
be left scrambling for their jobs.
"It's like a hornet's nest," said one insider.
Senior bankers are already departing. Last week IFR reported
that Martin Hibbert, head of debt capital markets origination
for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, is
leaving the bank.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Owen Wild, additional reporting by Alex Chambers;
editing by Sudip Roy, Matthew Davies)