NEW YORK, Sept 23 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has
promoted Mark Fedorcik to head corporate and investment banking
in the Americas, taking over from Paul Stefanick who has been
appointed chairman of global CIB in a newly created role,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
The moves are the latest in a series of overhauls at the
struggling German bank, and come just months after Fedorcik was
promoted to global head of debt capital markets.
A spokesperson at Deutsche Bank confirmed the changes.
As part of the revamp, the following changes to Deutsche's
debt capital markets leadership and financing and solutions
group (FSG) have also been made.
Rashid Zuberi will assume the role of global head of FSG.
Zuberi was appointed head of FSG for EMEA and Asia-Pacific in
May. Lorenzo Frontini (head of FSG EMEA), Dean Bellissimo (head
of FSG Americas), and Simon Roue (co-head of corporate finance
APAC and head of FSG APAC) will report to Zuberi in his new,
expanded global remit.
In DCM, Marc Fratepietro, co-head of FSG Americas, and
Henrik Johnsson have been named co-heads of global DCM.
Johnsson will continue in his current role as head of debt
syndicate in EMEA.
Jeanie Genirs and Jake Gearhart will continue to run
investment grade debt syndicate for the Americas and APAC,
respectively. Sean Murphy and Nick Jansa will continue in their
current roles as co-heads of global leveraged debt capital
markets.
A DCM Executive Council will be established with the
following members: Jeff Urwin, head of CIB (Council Chair); Dean
Bellissimo, head of FSG Americas; Mark Fedorcik, head of CIB
Americas; Marc Fratepietro, co-head of DCM (Americas); Lorenzo
Frontini, head of FSG EMEA; Nick Jansa, co-head of LDCM (EMEA);
Henrik Johnsson, co-head of DCM (EMEA); Fabio Madar, head of FX;
James McMurdo, head of CIB APAC; Sean Murphy, co-head of LDCM
(Americas); Simon Roue, Head of FSG APAC; Alasdair Warren, head
of CIB EMEA; Chris Whitman, Head of CPSG; and Rashid Zuberi,
head of FSG.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Daniel Stanton)