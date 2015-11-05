LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Neal Ganatra has relocated from
Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt bond syndicate desk to London to cover
US dollar-denominated sovereign, supranational and agency
trades, according to sources.
In Frankfurt, he covered primary deals in both SSA and
covered bonds. Ganatra will continue to report to Achim
Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate, Deutsche Bank.
Ganatra's move comes after Brendan Murphy left Deutsche
Bank's global risk syndicate desk in London on October, where he
worked as a vice president specialising in the bank's US dollar
SSA business.
Also, earlier this year, Yumi Yang left Deutsche Bank's SSA
syndicate in London to take up a similar position at Barclays.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)