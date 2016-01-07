HONG KONG, Jan 7 (IFR) - Jake Gearhart has been appointed
Deutsche Bank's head of debt syndicate and origination for Asia
Pacific, effectively replacing Herman van den Wall Bake, who
departed last month.
His new role encompasses syndicate as well as fixed-income
capital markets, which include high-grade and high-yield bonds
and loans. It will also cover the Asia Pacific region, which is
expanded from Bake's ex-Japan coverage.
Gearhart, who is based in Singapore, will report to Simon
Roue, who was picked in December to run debt capital markets for
Asia Pacific.
Gearhart relocated to Singapore from New York in 2012 as
head of global risk syndicate, Asia.
The move comes after Bake decided to leave the bank in
December shortly after Deutsche announced global changes to
restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets
divisions.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)