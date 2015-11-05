(Adds further details, context)

By Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Martin Hibbert, head of debt capital markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, is leaving the firm, according to several sources.

Hibbert is a veteran of nearly 30 years at Deutsche, including Morgan Grenfell which he joined prior to its takeover by the German bank. He has run CEEMEA coverage for eight years and spent just under 10 years on the bank's syndicate desk in London.

Hibbert reported to Nizar Al-Bassam, head of capital markets and treasury services for CEEMEA.

The nature of Deutsche Bank's commitment to emerging markets has come under scrutiny after the bank last month announced deep cost-cutting in Latin America, where it is pulling out of five countries and shifting large parts of its Brazil operation to New York.

It also said that it was "withdrawing from higher-risk relationships and locations". Emerging markets trading operations will be shifted to regional hubs.

"Doing business in Africa brings a lot of internal scrutiny and regulations - is it too costly?" asked one insider. Deutsche Bank is the leading arranger of African sovereign bonds in 2015.

The changes were part of a wider restructuring under new co-chief executive John Cryan. Deutsche Bank declined to comment and Hibbert could not be reached.

Other emerging market bankers say that Deutsche Bank still retains a strong brand but were waiting to see what the changes would mean for the bond business.

The bank was a joint bookrunner on Angola's debut international deal on Wednesday and is also a co-lead on Albania's return to the market, which is expected to price later on Thursday. The German bank has also just been awarded a mandate by the Philippines. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker)