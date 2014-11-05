SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Nov 5 Ted Tobiason, Deutsche Bank's head of equity capital markets in technology and the only investment banker at the German bank allowed to muse on Twitter, is leaving for Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter.

Based in San Francisco, Tobiason works on tech software and Internet IPOs in Silicon Valley. His new role at Morgan Stanley is not yet clear.

Tobiason, a managing director, had been at Deutsche Bank since 2006 after joining from Bank of America. Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Tobiason has been tweeting since 2012 and has around 2,500 Twitter followers. Banks are generally reluctant to allow employees to tweet because it's more difficult for them to monitor and archive their communications in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.

Arash Massoudi, a reporter for the Financial Times, first tweeted about Tobiason's move on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in San Francisco and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)