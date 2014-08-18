Aug 18 German lender Deutsche Bank AG
hired one executive each from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to bolster its IT
compliance and security.
Richard Shannon, a 20-year Goldman veteran, will join in
October as Deutsche Bank's Americas chief information officer,
responsible for compliance and regulatory technology
initiatives.
Based in New York, Shannon will also hold the role of
co-head of group technology and operations, Americas, along with
regional head Scott Simon.
Shannon was most recently Goldman Sachs' global head of Web
platforms technology.
Deutsche Bank also named Scott Marcar as head of information
technology infrastructure, responsible for improving security,
stability and cost efficiency of its technology infrastructure.
Marcar, who will be based in London, joins after seven years
with Royal Bank of Scotland, where he most recently was chief
information officer, corporate and institutional banking.
Both Shannon and Marcar will report to Kim Hammonds,
Deutsche Bank's global chief information officer and global
co-head of group technology and operations.