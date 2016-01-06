DUBAI Jan 6 Deutsche Bank's chief country
officer for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nadeem Masud, has
left the bank to join a Dubai-based private equity and advisory
firm with a Middle East focus, he said on Wednesday.
Masud has joined as founding partner and board member of
Aramis Partners, which last month was awarded a licence from
Dubai International Financial Centre for fund management,
capital raising and advisory, he said.
Masud spent almost two decades with Deutsche, including 11
years in the Middle East. He joins Shailesh Doshi, who left his
post last year as co-head of Deutsche Bank's investment banking
in the region to start Aramis.
Nobody was available to comment from Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)