March 7 Deutsche Bank has appointed Mark Keene as global co-head of technology, media and telecom (TMT) investment banking, replacing Chris Colpitts, who left to join buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd.

Keene, who is based in San Francisco, will lead the group along with Gavin Deane, a London-based banker who has been co-head of the TMT group for the past three years, Deutsche Bank announced internally on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.

Colpitts, who was also based in San Francisco, will become head of U.S. TMT at CVC, according to sources who asked not to be identified because his appointment is not yet public. He had been global co-head of the group since 2013, and was with the bank for the past 10 years.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank confirmed the changes. A CVC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Keene's promotion comes after a 10-year career with Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of Americas technology investment banking, and advised on a number of high-profile deals in the semiconductor industry, one of the most active areas of technology dealmaking in the past year.

Keene advise Avago Technologies Ltd on its $37 billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp last year, and has also worked with other clients in the chip sector, including NXP Semiconductor NV. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)