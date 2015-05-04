BRIEF-Total Energy Services says Savanna Energy Services' board has been reconstituted
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Greg Leveto, a former Goldman Sachs vice president, is joining Deutsche Bank's transportation, infrastructure and energy finance group as a director, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
He will be based in New York and report to Armin Rothauser, head of the unit, which recently helped finance a US$4.56bn expansion of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.
Leveto left Goldman last month after spending eight years with the bank.
His most recent post was in Goldman's hard asset trading group, where he focused on credit trading, capital structure analysis, special situations and portfolio risk management. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of 8 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 of up to C$10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1eWiq Further company coverage:
* announced that it has started up another new oxygen and nitrogen plant in Guangdong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: